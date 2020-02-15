UP Police launch 'anti-noise' helpline for students

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Ahead of the board exams in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a helpline for students on which they can lodge a complaint if they are disturbed by unwanted noise such as loud music during their examinations.

The helpline number, 112, will be available from February 15 to March 31 and aims to provide "a better environment for children to study", the police said on Saturday.

According to police, upon receiving a call regarding loud noise, a complaint will be lodged and a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) will be sent to the spot.

At least 100 metres area around educational institutions has been declared as 'Quiet' area.

Additional Director General of Police Aseem Arun said, "Police will help if you (students) are disturbed by the noise during the studies."

"Police will take action if there is more noise than the prescribed limit. Legal action will also be taken for consistently violating the rules," he added. (ANI)

