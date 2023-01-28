UP Police lodges FIR over religious slogan raised in AMU on Republic Day

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police has registered an FIR over 'Allah Hu Akbar' slogans purportedly raised inside the Aligarh Muslim University on the occasion of Republic Day.

The slogans were allegedly raised by a student dressed as a National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet. An FIR was filed under Sections 153B and 505 of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Line Police Station in this connection.

Police has initated a probe into the incident and will also conduct a forensic investigation to check to the authenticity of the sloganeering video which went viral on the internet.



"On Friday a complaint was lodged by Yogesh Varshney, a resident of Bannadevi under Civil Line Police Station. In the complaint, he alleged that anti-national slogans were raised by a NCC cadet at the AMU on January 26," said Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, Aligarh City SP.

A case under Section 153B and 505 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and legal action will be taken after conducting a forensic investigation of the viral video, he said.

The Aligarh Muslim University Proctor on Friday said that the student who was allegedly involved in raising religious slogans in a NCC uniform inside the campus during the Republic Day programme has been suspended.

This comes a day after a video showing a group of students clad in the NCC uniform purportedly chanting 'Allah-hu-Akhbar' (God is great) after unfurling the Tricolour outside Strachey Hall of the AMU campus.

Meanwhile, earlier this month the AMU had withdrawn a notice circulated by the university's Assistant Controller in response to a letter issued by the District Police Administration following protests by the Kashmiri students. As per the sources, the letter sent by the police administration sought the details of the students which created panic among the students of the university. (ANI)

