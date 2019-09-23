ASP Arun Kumar Singh speaking to media persons on Sunday. Photo/ANI
ASP Arun Kumar Singh speaking to media persons on Sunday. Photo/ANI

UP: Police nab man wanted in multiple cow-slaughter cases

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:23 IST

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A man allegedly involved in multiple cases of cow-slaughter was caught by police following an encounter in Thanaganj Rampur on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Imran alias Jhamman, is involved in more than half a dozen criminal cases with the majority being cow slaughter cases, police found out during interrogation.
Speaking to mediapersons, Assistant Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh stated, "During routine checking on the road connecting Kesarpur and Nankar, two bike-borne men suddenly ran away after seeing the police."
"The police chased them and they started firing at us. In our retaliatory firing, Imran was caught but his accomplice was successful in running away. One 12 bore pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused," Singh added.
The accused was referred to a hospital in Meerut after the police brought him to the district hospital here for treatment for the injuries he sustained during the encounter.
Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:13 IST

