UP: Police nab serial killer Sohrab in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday nabbed notorious serial killer Sohrab Putra Vasim from Shree Hotel in Aishbagh, Lucknow.

Vasim was allegedly staying at the hotel with his wife and sister.

Kalinidhi Naithani, SSP Lucknow, said that Vasim was produced in a court at Delhi on November 18, from where he was later produced in a court in Kanpur, and was to be produced in a court in Lucknow the following day.

"There were some Delhi Police constables resting in two other rooms, who were giving Vasim a free pass," he further alleged.

The Lucknow police reached the hotel and nabbed Sohrab along with his wife and sister and another person who was keeping a watch on the family, and further apprehended the policemen who were resting in the hotel.

"His family and one other person resisted the arrest of Vasim, and proceeded to attack the police," said Naithani.

Vasim's wife was identified as Shammo Khan, while his sister's name was Yasmi. The other person was later identified as Ankit Kumar Mishra.

The police have stated that action will be taken against Vasim's family for resisting the arrest.

A case under section 221 of IPC has been registered against the Delhi police constables. (ANI)

