UP: Police officials shower petals on Kanwar Yatris in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police officials on Tuesday showered flower petals on "Kanwar Yatris" from a helicopter near Augharnath Temple here.

This was done on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

The flower petals were showered by ADG Meerut Prashant Kumar; Anita C Meshram, Commissioner, Meerut Divisions; and IG Meerut Range Alok Singh.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees.

Around this time of the year, scores of these devotees from across India, often wearing orange-coloured clothes carrying decorated pots on their shoulders, undertake the pilgrimage, called Kanwar Yatra, on foot during 'Savan'- a month in the Hindu calendar.

These pilgrims, majority of who are young men, visit Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch waters of River Ganga.

Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples. (ANI)

