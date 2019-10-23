UP: Police personnel fail to fire tear gas shells during riot-control mock drill in Ballia

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday faced an embarrassment when a riot-control mock drill did not go as planned.

The police personnel failed to fire tear gas shells during the mock drill. The policeman said it was because of the moisture in the shells.

However, Balia SP. Devendra Nath said, those were dummy bullets and added that people face some problem when there is a long time between the practice.

The police officer said more than 100 police personnel participated in the mock drill.

When asked if it should be taken that the mock drill has failed, the Ballia SP replied in negative. (ANI)

