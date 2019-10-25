UP: Police personnel injured after escort gypsy hit e-rickshaw in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Some police personnel were injured on Thursday after a police escort gypsy hit an e-rickshaw here.

Injured were shifted to the hospital from where the driver of the e-rickshaw was referred to Meerut due to the serious nature of his injuries.

"Gypsy hit an e-rickshaw coming from a wrong side and turned turtle. Some police personnel and driver of e-rickshaw were also injured. We have also received information about some people vandalising the police gypsy. An investigation is underway", Assistant Superintendent of Police, Satyajit Gupta told ANI.

Some people were also detained for trying to disturb law and order following the incident. (ANI)

