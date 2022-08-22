UP Police raids several locations to arrest MLA Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday raided several locations in different states across the country in search of MLA Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari, who was declared an absconder by the district police.

Police raided from Lucknow to Goa in search of Abbas. Lucknow police sent eight teams to arrest him.

He is accused in a fraud case of transfer of arms license and an arrest warrant was issued by Lucknow court following it. The raid is being conducted in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and other states also.

Earlier on August 18, the Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple raids at the premises of former Bahujan Samaj Party's MP Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow and Ghazipur in connection with an alleged Prevention of money laundering case.

Earlier this month, a local court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Mau Sadar MLA and Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the case registered at the Mahanagar police station in Lucknow in October 2019.

Ansari, a five times former MLA is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail.



The ED has covered a total of 11 locations, including those in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, during the searches.

The central agency is also raiding the residence of Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari, who is a BSP MP from Ghazipur.

Taking a jibe at the raid by ED, elder brother of Mukhtar, BSP MP Afzal Ansari on Sunday said, "ED came to conduct a raid at my residence with a machine to count the cash, but could not find anything."

"Make a team of ED, CBI and Income Tax altogether, you will not be able to find anything because we do not have anything illegal," he said challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The MP reiterated this is the time of the decline of the BJP, now Modi will not come again.

On Sunday, the MP inaugurated three roads built at a cost of about 11 crores in Barsara of Sadar Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)



