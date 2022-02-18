UP Police recovers 357 kg ganja, 3 held

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three persons and recovered about 357 kilograms of ganja worth about Rs 1.40 crore from their possession.

The police have registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Act.



Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police of Sant Kabir Nagar, Dr Kaustubh said, "The police team recovered 357 kgs 700 grams of ganja worth about Rs 1 crore 40 lakh and arrested three accused in the matter. A vehicle and a truck have also been recovered from the accused."

"The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act," he added.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

