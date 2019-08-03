UP: Police register case against man who gave instant talaq to his wife over WhatsApp

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The district police have registered a case against a man for allegedly giving instant talaq to her wife over a messaging app in Kashiram township colony here on Friday.

"She had filed a complaint with the police on July 27. We have registered a case. Actions will be initiated in this regard as per laws," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Siddharth Verma.

According to the woman, Shamaparveen, her husband Mohammed Ehsan gave her triple talaq and sent the 'talaqnama' over the messaging app -- WhatsApp.

There were allegedly some discords between the couple after eight years of marriage.

"My husband got me to sign the divorce papers without my knowledge and gave me the divorce. I don't want a divorce. I want him to be punished," said Shamaparveen. (ANI)

