UP: Police register FIR against 4 persons in Panchayat member's murder case in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against four persons after a Panchayat member here was shot dead.

This incident took place in Hardaspur village of Hargaon police station area in Sitapur district.

The attackers escaped from the spot after shooting and killing Santosh Prasad, a Panchayat member and a resident of village Fatepur Majra Manikpur under the Imilia Sultanpur police station.



In the morning, the police were informed about the incident, after which the police reached the spot and started investigating the case.

According to Superintendent of Police RP Singh, the brother of the deceased, Ajay Pal Singh, has filed a report against the four persons at the police station, in which two accused have been detained.

"In search of other accused, police teams have been dispatched. Surveillance and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams have also been deployed in addition to four police teams," Singh said. (ANI)

