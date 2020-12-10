UP: Police registers case after celebratory firing video goes viral

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Police registered a case after a video of a few people purportedly indulging in a celebratory firing in Meerut, went viral.



"A video went viral following which the incident came to our notice. The celebratory firing took place at a function here. We will take an action against those responsible, their license will be canceled," said Arvind Chaurasia, Circle Officer.

In the video, two-three men were seen dancing, indulging in firing and recording a video of themselves. (ANI)

