UP Police registers FIR against SP MLA after scuffle between SP workers, police in Chandauli

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered a case against the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sakaldiha, Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav, in connection with the clash that broke out between police and SP leaders in UP's Chandauli on Sunday.



A scuffle broke out when the SP leaders were on their way to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who reportedly tried to hand over a memorandum of demands relating to the shortage of manure, non-procurement of paddy and repair of pothole-laden roads, said the police.

Police informed, " Balua Police have filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party MLA from Sakaldiha, Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav, under sections 147, 149, 186, 189, 341, 353, and section 7 of Dand Vidhi Sanshodhan Adhiniyam, 2013. A case has been filed against 150 unknown people including SP leader Santosh Yadav."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on a visit to Sant Keenaram Ashram in Ramgarh of Sakaldiha assembly of Chandauli on Sunday. (ANI)

