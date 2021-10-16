UP Police registers FIR against sub-inspector for raping woman in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR against a sub-inspector over allegedly raping a woman in Meerut.

According to Prabhakar Chaudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Meerut, a case was registered against Sub-inspector Arun Kumar on Thursday.

"On October 14, a woman lodged an FIR for rape against a police sub-inspector. We have registered the case and we will investigate the matter according to whatever evidence comes," said the SSP on Friday.



According to the complaint registered by the woman, she had registered a complaint with the police three years ago about her stolen scooty.

"Sub-inspector Arun Kumar had registered the complaint after which he arrived at my residence on the pretext of investigation. Upon finding me alone, he raped me,' the woman alleged.

She also levelled allegations that she received constant threats from the accused thereafter. (ANI)

