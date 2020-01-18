UP Police registers FIR against unknown women for Anti-CAA protests in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday registered a case against scores of women for staging a protest in Aligarh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizen (NRC) when the prohibitory orders were in force in the district.

According to the complaint filed by an on-duty police officer named Alka Tomar yesterday, right after offering Friday prayers, 60-70 women raised slogans and staged a protest in Aligarh's civil line area.

"They were asked to leave the place and apprised about the imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the area but they did not abide and continued protesting," the FIR copy stated.

The women have been charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to 'disobedience to order promulgated by public servant'.

Protests have been going across the country, including the Uttar Pradesh, against the CAA and NRC.

The citizenship law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

