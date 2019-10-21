UP Police releases photographs of two suspects in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Monday announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each for the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in the murder case of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

The police also released the photographs of the two suspects Ashfaq and Moinuddin

The UP Police today produced an accused Sayyed Asim Ali in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case in a court in Nagpur and obtained his transit remand, said Maharashtra ATS.

Earlier today, the UP Police brought three other accused in the case to Lucknow from Gujarat after a court in Ahmedabad granted 72-hour transit remand to the police on Sunday.

On Saturday, Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) -- three accused -- were arrested from Surat by a joint team of the Gujarat Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly murdering Tiwari.

On October 18, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead at Naka area of Lucknow, the police had said. He was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment. (ANI)

