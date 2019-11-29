UP Police replaces .303 rifles with INSAS rifles

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): In a bid to equip its personnel with automatic and modern weapons, the Uttar Pradesh Police has decided to replace the age-old .303 Rifles with automatic INSAS and Self Loading Rifles (SLR).

The .303 Rifle, often carried by policemen, is a magazine-fed bolt action repetitive rifle that served as the main firearm used by the military forces of the erstwhile British Empire. It can fire one shot at a time after which the barrel needs to be reloaded by pulling the bolt for the next shot.

INSAS is an automatic assault rifle manufactured by Indian Ordnance Factory and is used by Army and Paramilitary forces.

"Keeping in view the law and order situation, the police personnel would be equipped with 63,000 INSAS Rifles and 23,000 SLRs," said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar.

He also said the decision to get automatic rifles was an effort to keep control over crime and for public security at large.

He added that the INSAS and SLR rifles have already been provided to the police personnel. He also said that appropriate action would be taken against concerned officials if police personnel was found using or carrying the phased out .303 rifles.

8,000 INSAS Rifles have been kept in 'reserve' keeping in view the upcoming recruitment to Uttar Pradesh constabulary. Also, a proposal with regard to the purchase of 10,000 9mm pistols has been sent to the government by Police (ANI)

