UP Police seeks ban on PFI for involvement in anti-CAA protests

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh has written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI).

The request was made in the backdrop of a probe conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police which found PFI's involvement in the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) that took place on December 19.

PFI, an organisation based in Delhi, was founded on November 22, 2006.

Protests which marred the state earlier this month saw people expressing their dissent against the newly-amended citizenship law and seeking its withdrawal.

Various police personnel and protesters clashed during the agitation across the state. The state government had also imposed prohibitory orders to avert any untoward incident.

Pursuant to the widespread protests, the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested three members of PFI including its state president Waseem Ahmad. (ANI)

