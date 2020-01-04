Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police has submitted an affidavit in a court in Moradabad district seeking the transfer of the alleged cheating case against actress Sonakshi Sinha to Mumbai.
The case against Sonakshi and others was registered on a complaint filed on February 22, 2019, by the owner of an event management company who asserted that the actress allegedly did not attend the event even after taking a hefty payment.
"The MoU [between the owner and actress] shall be governed by the laws of India and the courts of Mumbai shall have exclusive jurisdiction," the police stated in the affidavit. (ANI)
UP Police seeks transfer of cheating case against Sonakshi Sinha to Mumbai
ANI | Updated: Jan 04, 2020 10:26 IST
