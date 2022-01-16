UP police seize 28kg of explosives, three held

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): About 28 kilograms of explosives have been seized by the Chilla Police Station in Uttar Pradesh and three persons have been arrested in the matter on Saturday evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadar, Satya Prakash Sharma on Saturday told ANI, "Three accused have been arrested after 28 kilograms of explosives were recovered from their possession by the Chilla Police Station under Banda district during in a checking last night."



"The explosives have been seized and three persons have been arrested," he said.

The police has registered a case.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

