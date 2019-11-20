UP: Police seize illicit liquor worth Rs 40 lakhs, 1 person arrested

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Jarcha Police and the Uttar Pradesh Excise Department on Wednesday arrested one person and seized a truck containing illicit liquor worth Rs 40 lakhs.

The truck which was carrying the illicit liquor was traveling from Haryana towards Bihar, said the police.

Speaking to ANI, Satish Kumar, CO Dadri, said: "We have seized 430 boxes of illicit liquor from a truck at the border of the Chona village of the Jarcha police station area, and arrested the driver of the truck. The liquor was hidden under the wall putty of the truck."

Kumar further stated that in most cases of liquor smuggling, the driver is not aware of the contents of the truck.

The accused is under police interrogation.

A case under the Narcotic, Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered regarding the matter. (ANI)

