UP Police seizes 217 boxes of illegal liquor worth Rs 10 lakhs

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday seized 217 boxes of illegal liquor worth approximately around Rs 10 lakhs which was transported here from Haryana.



An FIR in the case has been registered while efforts are underway to nab the culprits, police said.

"We have seized 217 boxes of illegal liquor worth approximately around Rs 10 lakh which was transported here from Haryana. FIR will be registered in the case. We are trying to find culprits and will soon arrest them," Excise Officer, Meerut told ANI.

Further investigation underway. (ANI)

