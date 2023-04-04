UP: Police seizes 6600 litres of liquor worth lakhs

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Monday seized 6600 litres of liquor from a truck heading to Bihar.

According to the police, the truck was coming from Haryana's Hisar district.



"We received information about a truck carrying liquor going to Bihar. We then seized a truck which was covered with rotten garlic. On the search, 6600 litres of liquor kept in 625 cases were recovered. The liquor is worth 70 lakhs and the price of the truck is around 30 lakhs. This truck had started from Hisar", said SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma, Etawah.





The truck has been to Bihar, Odisha and Bengal earlier too with the goods, said the police.

The police have registered a case and the investigation on the matter is underway.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

A ban on the sale and consumption of liquor was imposed in the state of Bihar by the state government in April 2016.

The ban was imposed after the state reported many deaths after consuming spurious alcohol and also domestic violence cases have been on the rise in the state. (ANI)

