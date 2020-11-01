UP Police seizes firecrackers from many houses in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, a team of the Uttar Pradesh police seized illegal firecrackers and materials used to manufacture them from a house in Meerut, according to Circle Officer (CO) Udai Pratap.

The police officer on Saturday said that the raids had been conducted based on a specific tip-off received by informers.

"Based on a tip-off about firecrackers being made in three-four houses, we conducted raids in which we recovered materials used to make firecrackers, some firecrackers and other things from one house," Pratap told reporters here.



Further explaining the situation he added, "In the past one person named Arif had a license to manufacture firecrackers. When the license could not be renewed he started making the same at his cousin Rizwan's house. We will take action against all those who are found involved."

He also said that the search for the two absconding accused is underway.

The official said that the illegal manufacturing of these firecrackers usually starts ahead of the festive season. (ANI)

