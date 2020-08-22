UP Police seizes NCERT books worth Rs 35 crores being sold illegally, arrests 12

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Meerut Police and Special Task Force (STF) have arrested 12 people for selling NCERT books through illegal means, police said.

Police have seized books worth Rs 35 crores and efforts are on to nab the main accused Sachin Gupta.

Speaking to ANI, Meerut Police SSP, Ajay Shahni said, "The Joint Team recovered Rs 35 crores worth NCERT books and printing machines. During the initial investigation, we came to know that these books were being sold in Delhi, Uttarakhand and other places through illegal means after being printed."

He added that the police are on the lookout for the main accused Sachin Gupta and the further probe is underway.

"We have 12 people in custody. The godown where they used to keep books, as well as the place where they used to print books has been sealed," Shahni said. (ANI)

