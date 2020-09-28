UP Police seizes vehicles engaged in illegal stone crushing in Okhla barrage area

Noida [Uttar Pradesh], September 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police has seized vehicles engaged in the illegal stone crushing work that was being carried out in violation of National Green Tribunal guidelines here in the Okhla barrage area.



"We had received a tip-off on the stone crushing work was being carried out in violation of National Green Tribunal guidelines in Okhla barrage area under Sector 39 police station limits," Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida, told ANI on Sunday.

He further said that the vehicles engaged in the work have been seized.

Further action is being taken, he added. (ANI)

