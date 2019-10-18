Weapons seized from Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari in New Delhi.
UP Police seizes weapons from Mukhtar Ansari's son in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 02:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Lucknow Police on Thursday seized 6 weapons and 4,431 cartridges from the residence of gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari here.
Abbas had allegedly procured Six weapons on a single license, the police said.
Teams of Lucknow Police on Thursday arrived at the residence of Abbas Ansari in the national capital with a search warrant and confiscated arms and ammunitions.
Several barrels and equipment were also seized.
The police have registered a case under Section 420, 467, 468, 471 and 30 Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

