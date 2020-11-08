UP: Police shoot at 'cattle smugglers' during their escape bid

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Noida police on Sunday shot at alleged cattle smugglers here, after they attacked them and tried to flee their custody.



Police said that the accused attacked a sub-inspector when they were taken to a spot for recovery of weapons used for slaughtering cows.

"The accused attacked a sub-inspector when they were being taken to a spot for recovery of weapons used for slaughtering cows. Police retaliated and shot at their legs," said Central Noida Assistant Deputy Commissioner Ankur Aggarwal. (ANI)

