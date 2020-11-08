Central Noida Assistant Deputy Commissioner Ankur Aggarwal speaks with ANI on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
Central Noida Assistant Deputy Commissioner Ankur Aggarwal speaks with ANI on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

UP: Police shoot at 'cattle smugglers' during their escape bid

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2020 22:39 IST


Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Noida police on Sunday shot at alleged cattle smugglers here, after they attacked them and tried to flee their custody.

Police said that the accused attacked a sub-inspector when they were taken to a spot for recovery of weapons used for slaughtering cows.
"The accused attacked a sub-inspector when they were being taken to a spot for recovery of weapons used for slaughtering cows. Police retaliated and shot at their legs," said Central Noida Assistant Deputy Commissioner Ankur Aggarwal. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl