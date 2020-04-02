UP police traces, isolates 569 persons who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has identified as many as 569 persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at the Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital early this month along with 218 foreign nationals suspected of being infected by coronavirus and were quarantined.

UP Police identified 218 foreign nationals, who had come to Uttar Pradesh at different stages on tourist visas but some of these foreigners joined the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz.

Police have seized the passports of these foreigners and have got them quarantined. Along with this, they are being investigated. The Police have also filed an FIR against people who provided shelter to foreigners.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the police officials at his official residence.

He said that it should be kept in mind that the common people should not bear the brunt of the mistakes of the people of the Jamaat. Chief Minister Yogi said that no conspiracy against humanity will be tolerated. Those who have acted against humanity will have to face action, he added. (ANI)

