A grab from drone which is being used by Uttar Pradesh Police in Ayodhya.
A grab from drone which is being used by Uttar Pradesh Police in Ayodhya.

UP Police using drones for surveillance in Ayodhya ahead of SC verdict

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:50 IST

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): With the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case expected any day now, Uttar Pradesh is conducting surveillance with drones in the district.
"We have deployed drones in Nayaghat, Nageswarnath, Ram ki Paidi, Hanumankupa road and some areas of Ayodhya. We get a real-time assessment with drone surveillance. We also can track people with this. Drones are good for the security purpose," Ayodhya Circle Officer, Arvind Chaurasia told ANI.
In order to maintain the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during and after the pronouncement of judgement on the Ram Janambhoomi- Babri masjid case, the Centre has given Uttar Pradesh almost 4000 extra Paramilitary personnel.
The central government is aware that even the smallest of security-related incidents could spark reactions in other states hence there is close coordination between top security departments of both the centre and UP. Strict instructions have been given right down to the police station level that no breach of government directives on security must be tolerated.
A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case and reserved its verdict.
The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgement in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case before November 17 when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi demits office. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:40 IST

Coal Ministry announces 300 pc hike in ex-gratia for fatal coal...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Thursday announced 300 per cent hike in ex-gratia amount -- from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh -- for fatal coal mine accidents.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:38 IST

Governing Council meeting of Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The first meeting of the Governing Council of the newly-established Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas and Energy was held at IIT Bombay under the chairmanship of Dr Anil Kakodkar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:34 IST

MoUs worth Rs 92,000 cr signed during Himachal Global Investors...

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 92,000 crore were signed during the Global Investors Meet here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:32 IST

Himachal Pradesh HC directs state govt to file fresh status...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In a matter regarding protection of stray cattle in Himachal Pradesh, the High Court on Thursday directed the state Government to file a fresh status report with regard to the opening of Gaushalas and Gausadans in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:23 IST

Congress delegation visits detention camp at Silchar Central Jail

Silchar (Assam) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A high-level team of Congress including leaders like team Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik and Sushmita Dev on Thursday visited a detention centre in Silchar and met people who are 'illegally' detained as foreigners.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:23 IST

Goa CM to inquire about Panchayat charging tourists for taking pictures

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that he would inquire about Parra village Panchayat allegedly charging tourists for taking pictures in the area.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:21 IST

Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, Indore Police conducts flag...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, Indore Police is carrying out flag march in several areas while appealing for peace.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:09 IST

Kerala: 52-yr-old BSNL employee commits suicide over non-payment...

Nilambur (Kerala) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A 52-year-old employee of the Bharat Sanchar Nagar Limited (BSNL) allegedly committed suicide for not receiving his salary since January 2019 here in Nilambur of Malappuram district on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:09 IST

Punjab: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): As the Sikh community around the world is celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:08 IST

It is my area, my home: Sunny Deol on attending Kartarpur...

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, who will be a part of the official 'jatha' attending the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, said that he will definitely go as it is "my area and my home".

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:08 IST

Union Ministers, senior BJP leaders meet RSS affiliates to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Top union ministers and senior BJP leadership on Thursday held a five-hour-long meeting with RSS affiliates to discuss issues concerning the country's economy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:04 IST

I-T Department seizes unaccounted cash worth Rs 9.55 cr in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Income Tax Department made a high case seizure after conducting a search in the case of a businessman in Pune.

Read More
iocl