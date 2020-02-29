UP police warns people against misuse of emergency services, social media

Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): In the backdrop of hoax bomb call in New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday issued a notice requesting the public to not misuse emergency services and social websites for spreading rumours.

"Besides police, the hoax calls affect the common people," the UP Police tweeted.

"The man who made the bomb hoax call was arrested within 18 hours," told police.

On February 28, a Twitter user had alleged that there were five bombs in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express.

The tweet said: "I want to inform that there are 5 bombs in a train Rajdhani(12424) going from New Delhi to Kanpur central. Please take some action on this quickly. @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @DelhiPolice @IRCTCofficial," tweeted Sanjeev Singh Gurjar, a passenger.

The Dadri railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida went into a tizzy after receiving a bomb hoax call.

Gurjar later tweeted an apology claiming that he was stressed because his brother's train was delayed by over four hours. (ANI)

