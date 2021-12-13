UP polls 2022: BJP MLA, expelled BSP legislator join Samajwadi Party

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Digvijay Narayan Chaubey, expelled BSP MLA Vinay Shanker Tiwari and former MP Kushal Tiwari joined Samajwadi Party in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Sunday.

In a press conference in Lucknow, the SP chief said, "If the Samajwadi government is formed, then work will be done here to conduct all those examinations whose papers have been leaked and work will be done to give all the jobs which have not been given."

"Today BJP wants to rule by intimidating and killing people as the British did. In the coming times, the public will work to teach a lesson to the BJP. Nowadays, CM is giving advertisements for giving tablets, smartphones in the newspapers. Which tablet were you (BJP government) giving for four and a half years?" the former chief minister asked.

Earlier, Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother Sigbatullah Ansari and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ambika Chaudhary had joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in August.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)