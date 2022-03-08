UP polls: 250 CAPF companies, 61 of PAC to be deployed on vote counting day

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): A total of 250 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 36 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) will be deployed in Uttar Pradesh on March 10, said Additional Director-General (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar on Tuesday.

He further said that 36 companies of CAPF deployed in EVM security and the rest 214 company will be deployed for counting and to maintain law and order.

"The counting of votes will be done on March 10 in all districts with tight security arrangements at the counting site. 250 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed. 36 companies deployed in EVM security. 214 companies in counting and to maintain law and order. 61 companies of PACs will also be deployed," said Kumar.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged "tampering with electronic voting machines" saying BJP was scared as his party was winning Ayodhya.

He urged the Election Commission to look into the issue.



"Samajwadi Party is winning Ayodhya that is why BJP is scared. Election Commission officials tampering with EVMs," he claimed at a press conference here.

He also alleged that EVMs had been transported in Varanasi without information to local candidates.

His party workers staged a protest outside an EVM strong room in Varanasi's Pahariya Mandi area on Tuesday.

Heavy deployment of police personnel has been made in the area.

The exit polls have predicted BJP getting a comfortable majority in the state. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

