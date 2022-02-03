UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav set to break 'Noida jinx' today, will it be masterstroke?

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): In a big political development ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit Noida on Thursday evening after a long gap of 11 years. Now the big question is whether Akhilesh's visit to Noida for the poll campaign will prove to be a masterstroke.

Earlier on Thursday, Speaking to ANI in Bulandshahr, the SP chief said, "There is another saying related to Noida is that if a party goes for the campaign in Noida then it wins the Uttar Pradesh elections. Last time, I visited Noida in 2011 and then formed the government in 2012.

Yadav said that he is sure that his visit to Noida will also help him in forming the government in 2022.

"Noida jinx" is an old political taboo in Uttar Pradesh politics which says if a sitting chief minister visits Noida then he cannot hold power for long and will not be in power for another consecutive term.

However, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has broken the taboo and tends to visit Noida continuously after forming the government in 2017.

Yogi Adityanath, during the poll campaign in Noida for the upcoming elections earlier this month, had said that, unlike the previous governments, he was constantly visiting Noida and doing development work. He had said that he is sure that people will support and give their mandate to BJP.

"Noida jinx" came into existence in Uttar Pradesh politics since the time of Vir Bahadur Singh as he lost the election after Noida visit. Further, ND Tiwari, Kalyan Singh and Mayawati's government also lost after their Noida visit.

It is believed that Akhilesh Yadav was too scared of 'Noida jinx' that during the whole tenure of his government he did not visit Noida for a single time and not even held a campaign for the 2017 Assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Noida.

Notably, Akhilesh Yadav did not even visit Noida for the inauguration of development projects during his tenure.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)