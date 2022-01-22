UP Polls: Amit Shah begins door-to-door campaign in Kairana

Kairana (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday began door-to-door campaigning in Kairana in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of late Hukum Singh who had won the seat several times, from Kairana.



During his visit to Kairana, he will first go to the Teacher's Colony in Kairana where he will meet families residing there as part of the BJP's public outreach programme.

Shah, who was the former National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will then visit Sadhu Sweets, a 70-year-old shop located in Mohalla Gumbad in Kairana. Here, he will meet the owner of the sweets shop, Rakesh Garg who had to migrate along with his family from Kairana due to the fear of miscreants in the year 2014, following which he will meet several other families who had migrated from Kairana.

After this, Shah will hold a press conference at Vaish Dharamsala.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

