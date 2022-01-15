UP Polls: Bhim Army chief refused to form alliance with SP after receiving 'some phone call', alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad refused to form an alliance with SP abruptly after speaking to someone on the phone.

"I had allotted two seats to him, but he (Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad) received some call and refused to be part of the alliance," Yadav said during the press conference in Lucknow.

"Whatever he (Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad) spoke to the Samajwadi Party, I listened to him and gave him the seats of Rampur Maniharan and Ghaziabad. But, after talking to someone on the phone, they told me that they cannot contest elections together," he added.

Earlier today, ruling out an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar 'Azad' criticized Akhilesh Yadav for eyeing 'Dalit vote bank', alleging that former chief minister does not want Dalits in his party.



Azad said his political outfit, Azad Samaj Party, will not form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Further, reacting to the notice put outside SP's office in Lucknow in the wake of the violation of the Model Code of Conduct, Yadav said, "I appeal to the leaders of the party workers to abide by Election Commission guidelines, COVID-19 protocols whenever they come to the office. I have also heard that a notice was also put up at our office today."

Notably, Lucknow Police had put up a notice outside SP's party office in view of the violation of Model Code of Conduct, Section 144, COVID protocols by the party on January 14.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polls in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

