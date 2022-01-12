UP polls: BJP Core Committee meeting ends after 10 hrs; Shah takes feedback from leaders on ground reality

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Core Committee on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls held on Tuesday lasted for wherein Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a sector-wise review of six areas and took feedback from the regional in charges about the ground reality in the state.

The meeting, which lasted for 10 hours, was held in the national capital to discuss the poll strategy and to deliberate on the names of probable candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls that will begin on February 10.

According to sources, apart from various aspects related to the election strategy, a detailed discussion on the outline of the future programmes of the election campaign was held during the meeting in view of the Election Commission's order banning rallies, roadshows and other programs till January 15.

According to sources, Amit Shah also held a separate meeting with some leaders.

Shah spoke to the party leaders about the election strategy and the current ups and downs in the party.

In the meeting, the leaders also discussed the seats of western Uttar Pradesh along with the seats of the first and second phases.

Amit Shah, BJP Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP UP General Secretary (Organization) Sunil Bansal and National General Secretary (organization) BL Santhosh also attended the meeting. BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, also joined the meeting virtually.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma also attended meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The meeting will continue from 11 am on Wednesday in which the election strategies and seats would be discussed.

Earlier the sources had said that the names of the candidates considered in Tuesday's meeting will be placed before the Central Election Committee on Thursday for the final go-ahead from the top leadership.

The BJP's 24-member Uttar Pradesh election committee met on Monday in Lucknow and deliberated on the names of probable candidates for 113 constituencies that will go to the polls in the first two phases of the seven-phase Assembly elections that begin on February 10.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)