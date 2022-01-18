UP Polls: Dadri BJP MLA Tejpal Nagar booked for violating COVID protocol during door-to-door campaigning

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has registered an FIR against Dadri MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejpal Nagar for violating COVID-19 norms during a door-to-door election campaign in the Greater Noida, said police on Tuesday.

During the door-to-door campaigning he was seen with a group of more than five people.

Based on a complaint, a case under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Epidemic Diseases Act has been registered.



Earlier on Sunday, Gautam Budh Nagar Police registered an FIR against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders,and others for violating COVID-19 norms while campaigning door-to-door in Noida for the upcoming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

