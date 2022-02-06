UP polls: Locals of Meerut laud improved law and order, women's safety

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Just few days ahead of the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, locals of Meerut lauded improved law and order situation and women's safety in the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

On the other hand, they voiced their concerns over the lack of job opportunities and the growing inflation rate.

A city-based businessman, Yogesh, told ANI that compared to previous governments, the law and order has improved under the BJP rule. Girls can now roam freely, incidents of loot have also been reduced to nearly zero."

"Meerut is set to get metro connectivity, it is remarkable", he added.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another local resident Ashok Khurana said, "Hooliganism has reduced and business is slowly picking up. Yogi government has done well. Girls are also feeling safe and loot incidents have reduced."

However, some residents suggest that inflation and unemployment are among the prime issues for deciding the fate of the upcoming UP elections.

"Progress should be discussed; it is important as the poor are struggling. Inflation and power rate is still very high in the state. Youth should get more jobs," local hawker Naeem said.

"The law and order situation has improved but sometimes, it becomes a problem while dealing with the police", said Naeem.

"I want only those who talk about progress should come; the ones who don't need temple and masjid, but discuss education", he added.

Meerut-based homemaker Rakhi believes that damaged roads in the city should be repaired and inflation should be controlled as it makes it difficult to run the house. But she also endorsed that law and order has improved in the city and the ladies are not fearful now while going out at night.

Saba Khan, a merchandiser said, "Ladies feel safe now. Earlier, we had to think about eve-teasers and hooliganism but now, we don't feel threatened anymore."

Meerut will vote on February 10 in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. (ANI)