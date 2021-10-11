UP polls: Owaisi trying to divide Hindus, Muslims says Telangana BJP leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 (ANI): Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash slammed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly trying to divide Hindus and Muslims in the country.

"I strongly condemn the comment of Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who is leaving no chance to add a political colour to every incident. The BJP led Central government never works on a religious basis," Subhash told ANI

"I feel that a bulldozer should be run on houses belonging to those leaders who violate the law and create hurdles to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the country irrespective of their religion or caste," the BJP leader added.



Subhash claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth's government in Uttar Pradesh is working impartially and will take action against those responsible for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Speaking on Union Minister Amit Shah recent remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 20 years in office, Subhash said, "When world leaders are appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's performance, opposition leaders in India are busy criticizing him for their political gains. Undoubtedly, Prime Minister Modi is one of the most democratic leaders as said by home minister Amit Shah."

On October 4, Owaisi termed violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district as a 'state-sponsored violence' and severely criticised the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government over the incident in which eight people including four farmers were killed.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held in 2022. (ANI)

