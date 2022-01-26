UP Polls: Rajnath Singh to campaign in western Uttar Pradesh tomorrow

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is one of the BJP's star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, will campaign in the western region of the state on Thursday.



The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will attend a 'Chaupal' in Bagapat and interact with people at Modinagar in Ghaziabad during campaigning.

Earlier on January 19, BJP released a list of 30-star campaigners for UP Polls. While many star campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah are on the list, party MPs and mother-son duo Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi have been excluded from the list.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. (ANI)

