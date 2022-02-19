UP polls: SP-BJP supporters clash in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Supporters of the Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday evening clashed while carrying out poll campaigning near Maharajganj Police Station area here.



Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Pandey on Friday told ANI, "During the campaigning, supporters of both the candidates came face to face near Kabirpur intersection of Maharajganj PS area. Both sides have accused each other of stone-pelting and firing."

"One or two people have received minor injuries. We are probing the matter and strict action will be taken against the culprits. Law and order situation is under control," Pandey added.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

