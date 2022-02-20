UP polls: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh barred from campaigning for 72 hours

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Election Commission on Saturday disallowed BJP leader and Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for threatening people to vote for his party in Uttar Pradesh and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.

The 72-hour ban began at 6 pm on Saturday.

"Now, therefore, Commission, without prejudice to any Order/Notice issued or to be issued in the matter, hereby, deplores the impugned statements made by Sh. T. Raja Singh, Member of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Bharatiya Janata Party and censures him for the above said violation," the official order read.



It added, "Commission, hereby orders Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana to register FIR under relevant Sections of IPC and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Commission further orders under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, to prohibit him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc. in connection with ongoing elections for 72 hours from 06:00 pm on 19th February, 2022 (Saturday)."

Two phases of the seven phased polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly have been completed. The third phase of the seven-phase elections is scheduled for February 20.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

