UP: Power Corporation promises 24x7 electricity

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPC) has promised 24-hour power supply throughout the state from Dussehra to Diwali.

"There will be no power cut in the villages from Dussehra to Diwali. During this time, local authorities have been instructed in advance to make sure that there are no local faults or breakdowns," said the UPPC in a statement.

"It has been asked to keep the maximum number of workers and arrange all the necessary equipment in advance," added the UPPC statement.

Principal Secretary, Power Corporation, Alok Kumar said: "Instructions have been given for uninterrupted power supply throughout the state."

As per an official estimate, about 20,000 megawatts of power will be needed for uninterrupted supply across the state. (ANI)

