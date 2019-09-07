UP power tariff hike: Congress workers stage 'lantern' protest

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Congress party workers staged a protest here on Friday against the power tariff hike in the state.

The protest was led by Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar 'Lallu' who took out a march with other party leaders holding lanterns as a mark of protest.

"The rise in power tariff is a betrayal of the mandate given by farmers, poor, labours etc. This step is like pushing the state back into the lantern era, "said Ajay Kumar 'Lallu'

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) approved up to 12 per cent increase in power tariff for various consumer categories.

The Industrial Sector category will have to shell out more money in the range of 5-10 per cent. The electricity tariffs have also been hiked in urban and rural areas. (ANI)

