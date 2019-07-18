Ajay Bhidoria, Etah Circle officer (Photo/ANI)
UP: Pregnant woman shot dead over water dispute, one arrested

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 08:21 IST

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): A pregnant woman was shot dead in Samaur village allegedly over water dispute here in Etah on Wednesday, police said.
Soon after the incident was reported to police, the woman identified as Mamata, 25, was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.
Village head Bhanu Pratap told ANI that the three or four men who got into an argument with the woman and later shot at her had previously fought several times with other villagers.
Police have arrested the main accused identified as Santosh and has sent the deceased body for a postmortem. (ANI)

