UP: Private airlines employee allegedly commits suicide in Gurugram

Gurugram (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): A private airline employee allegedly committed suicide in her PG accommodation at DLF Phase - 3 in Gurgaon on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mishtu Sarkar (23), a resident of Siliguri, West Bengal, who was posted as crew staff in the airlines.

According to the complaint filed by the employee's father, the landlord of the PG was allegedly responsible for abetting her suicide.

The Gurugram Police has registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

