UP: Probe begins on material used to build illegal resort belonging to Azam Khan's son

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A day after the wall of a resort belonging to SP lawmaker Azam Khan's son was demolished here, a nine-member committee was set up on Saturday to investigate the 'material' used for the illegal construction.

According to authorities, the resort named 'Humsafar', was illegally constructed on government land.

The district administration has also taken control over the drain where the resort was constructed.

"A nine-member committee has been set up to probe the bricks used to build the wall of the resort. During the investigation, it was learned that the bricks were constructed during 1967-1968. We are now investigating where they came from. The resort was constructed under the former SP government in the state," district officials told ANI.

The Department of Horticulture is planning to take over the ownership of the land.

Meanwhile, investigations are on to find out how a resort was built in the green-belt. The cost of the broken wall of the resort is also being assessed. Preparations are being made to issue a notice of recovery soon, officials said.

On Friday, Rampur District Magistrate Ananjay Kumar Singh had told reporters: "A 'nullah' used to pass by where the resort was constructed. Complaints were registered and when we investigated, we saw that the resort was constructed on a nullah which is illegal. Notices were served to them (Azam Khan and his son) but we did not get satisfactory answers."

"The irrigation department along with the district administration demolished the wall which was erected illegally," he had said.

At least 25 FIRs have been registered against Azam Khan in cases related to land grab.

Last month, police carried out a raid at the premises of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and recovered over 2,500 expensive books allegedly stolen from some other institutes. Several complaints have been lodged against the controversial Rampur lawmaker, who is the chancellor of the university, for alleged land grab to build the varsity. (ANI)

