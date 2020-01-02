Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Prof Karuna Shanker Mishra on Thursday took over as acting Vice Chancellor of the Allahabad University after the post was vacated by Prof Rattan Lal Hangloo.
Prof Hangloo had resigned from the post following corruption allegations against him. The Registrar and the PRO had also resigned from their respective positions. (ANI)
UP: Prof Karuna Shanker takes over as acting VC of Allahabad University
ANI | Updated: Jan 02, 2020 21:39 IST
