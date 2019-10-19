Hamirpur District Jail authority has started radio service for inmates at jail. Photo/ANI
Hamirpur District Jail authority has started radio service for inmates at jail. Photo/ANI

UP: Radio service started for inmates at Hamirpur District Jail

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:31 IST

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In a first, Hamirpur District Jail authority has started radio service for inmates to promote a positive feeling among all those serving sentence for different crimes.
"Public address system was installed at the orders of the administration. We have expanded it to promote positive feeling among prisoners. We got the order that prisoners should get to hear useful information to change their mental state," Vinay Prakash Tiwari, Jail Superintendent told ANI.
"In the morning, psalms are played and later in the afternoon we play songs as per the choice of inmates is played. Useful information is broadcasted in the evening for the inmates," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:10 IST

Maha polls: Sharad Pawar addresses rally in Satara amid heavy rain

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): With Maharashtra assembly polls inching closer key politicians and star campaigners of all political parties are extensively campaigning throughout the state and leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:10 IST

Odisha: Three police personnel compulsory retired from service

Khurda (Odisha) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Three police personnel were compulsorily retired from service after they were arrested by the vigilance department on charges of bribery.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:07 IST

Manipur HC quashes 2016 MPSC examination, directs CBI to...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Manipur High Court on Friday quashed the results of 2016 examination conducted by Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) and also the appointment of those recruited afterwards.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:05 IST

Hyderabad: 45-yr-old man held on charges of practising black magic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly practising black magic and pelting stones, bones and lemons at houses of local people here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:04 IST

Hyderabad: Zero Waste Eco-Store promotes environment-friendly...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): While the world is facing a severe environmental crisis due to abuse of nature's resources, resulting in unprecedented droughts, massive floods and record-high temperatures, a Hyderabad couple along with other partners have taken an initiative to introduce

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:03 IST

Uttar Pradesh: No directive issued for banning phones in...

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Directorate of Higher Education, Uttar Pradesh has refuted certain media reports about banning the use of mobile phones in college premises across the state and has said that no such ban has been imposed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:03 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Left parties hold protests against Central government

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Left parties on Friday held a roadblock protest against the BJP-led central government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 04:00 IST

Odisha: Implementation of 5T charter, Mo Sarkar to reflect in...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Odisha Government has decided to reflect the implementation of 5T charter and "Mo Sarkar" initiative in the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (PAR) of different categories of Government employees, as per official notification.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 03:56 IST

J-K: Panchayat members pin hope on BDC elections for development...

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): As the state of Jammu and Kashmir is going to witness first-ever Block Development Council (BDC) elections being held on October 24, panchayat members hope that pace of development will further be enhanced after the polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 03:46 IST

Maharashtra: EC seizes 53.46 lakh cash during raid, sitting NCP...

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Sitting NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam was arrested on Friday after the police and the Election Commission seized Rs 53.46 lakh during a raid at a flat in Ghodbunder here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 03:45 IST

'No job is small or big', says Hyderabad girl working as food...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A girl, in her 20s scooting around the Hyderabad city delivering food, is breaking social barriers by taking the unconventional job of a delivery woman to earn her livelihood and inspire others to get into this field.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 03:24 IST

UP: Kamlesh Tiwari's mortal remains shifted to native village in...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Body of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari, who was shot dead on Friday was taken to his native place Sitapur from the mortuary after Post-Mortem Examination (PME) amid tight security.

Read More
iocl